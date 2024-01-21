Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong: Lars Ulrich is a great drummer

By Stef Lach
Green Day frontman hails Metallica's Lars Ulrich as a master of his craft

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has described Metallica's Lars Ulrich as an unorthodox but "great" drummer.

Ulrich's drumming has been the butt of many jokes over the years, despite him being a key part of the sound that has made Metallica one of the world's most influential and popular bands.

Last year, Goljira's Mario Duplantier called for an end to the sniping at Ulrich's technical ability. And now Armstrong has added his voice to the support for the thrash metal icon.

He tells The Howard Stern Show: "Lars has a really unorthodox way of playing. I think he's a really creative drummer. I think as far as the metal drummers of his genre, even up until now, people that were influenced by Metallica, I think there is something very studious about the way other people play.

"But I think that the way that him and James Hetfield play together is so just in lock step. His drum fills are completely unique to the way Lars plays. I really dig the way Lars plays. He's a great drummer."

Green Day drummer Tre Cool agreed with his bandmate, adding: "And his energy is infectious. He's like a heavy metal muppet."

Ulrich seems to take the criticism of his playing in his stride and has even poked fun at himself at times.

In 2022, he was asked what goes through his mind while playing a solo.

Ulrich said: “I should have taken lessons. I hope the sound man has turned this up so loud that the volume is masking my inability. Every late, great drummer is turning over in his grave."

Stef Lach

