Green Day unearth rare live-in-the-studio tracks for new The BBC Sessions album

Green Day have taken a deep dive into their archives to pull together a ‘new’ live-in-the-studio album, featuring rare session tracks from the BBC vaults broadcast between 1994 and 2001.

Collated from the trio’s various trips to the Beeb’s famous Maida Vale studios, The BBC Sessions will emerge on December 10, and feature sleeve notes from former NME journalist-turned-BBC Radio 1 DJ Steve Lamacq, for whose Evening Session shows the tracks were originally taped.



The BBC Sessions track list runs as follows:



01. She (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

02. When I Come Around (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

03. Basket Case (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

04. 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

05. Geek Stink Breath (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

06. Brain Stew/Jaded (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

07. Walking Contradiction (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

08. Stuck With Me (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

09. Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

10. Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

11. Prosthetic Head (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

12. Redundant (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

13. Castaway (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

14. Church On Sunday (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

15. Minority (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

16. Waiting (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

The Californian band will be releasing one track per week to preview the album, and have chosen to launch said preview with their 1994 take on 2000 Light Years Away.

Reaching into the GD vaults + dropping our BBC Sessions from over the years on 12/10 (recorded between '94-01). Get ahead of the game + pre-order your copy on vinyl. Releasing a song a week til then! First up, 2000 Light Years Away

Green Day are scheduled to play the first European date of their much-delayed Hella Mega Tour on May 29, 2022 at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.