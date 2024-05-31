Green Day, Jane's Addiction and The Killers stars sign up to offer once-in-a-lifetime tutorials at the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt, The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and Jane's Addiction drum legend Stephen Perkins have signed up to share the secrets of their success and offer once-in-a-lifetime tutorials to musicians of all ages and experience levels at the 2024 Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles.



Attendees at the camp will join a band mentored by one of the rock star counsellors and spend four days jamming with acclaimed musicians on iconic rock anthems such as Basket Case, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), Mr. Brightside, Somebody Told Me, Been Caught Stealing, Jane Says and more... and then have the opportunity to perform onstage at world-famous Sunset Strip clubs the Whisky A Go-Go and The Viper Room.



Now in its 28th year, the 2024 edition of the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp will take place from October 17-20. Prior to the launch date, attendees will speak with the camp's musical director to ensure that they are placed in the perfect band. A curated song list will be circulated ahead of rehearsals, and before camp begins, attendees will connect with their rockstar counsellor and bandmates to prepare for the magical musical journey ahead.



The camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all ages and skill levels.

Past guests at the camp include Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) and Robert and Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots). This year, mentors include Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Monte Pittman (Madonna, Ministry), Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Adam Kury (Candlebox), Rafa Moreira (Paul Stanley), Jennifer Oberle (Five for Fighting, Sarah McLachlan), Tommy Black (Scott Weiland) and Musical Director Britt Lightning (Vixen).

Rock Camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes centre stage. You will leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock and roll, and skills that will elevate your musical journey... and solidify your personal place in rock history! During the four days of camp, you'll experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counselors, Q&A sessions, live performances, and more.



Spots for the 2024 Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp are limited: book now here.



To learn more about Rock Camp, you can check out the podcast, available on all streaming services.

And you can watch Megadeth's Dave Mustaine lead a recent rock camp band through a scorching version of metal classic Holy Wars below: