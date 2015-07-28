Great Collapse announce Holy War

Punk supergroup Great Collapse have announced they’ll release their debut album Holy War on October 2 via End Hits Records.

The band feature frontman Thomas Barnett (Strike Anywhere), bassist Joe Saucedo (Set Your Goals), drummer Todd Henning (ex Death By Stereo) and guitarists Chris Chasse (ex Rise Against) and Tom Arnott (At Risk/Love Equals Death).

They’ve also released a stream of their track New Abolition. Hear it below.

Barnett says: “We build this road by walking on it, no matter how many steps or lifetimes it may take.

“This is our small contribution aimed to destroy the story of powerlessness that history builds on the backs of our lives. New Abolition is only the beginning.”

They’ll head out on a European tour in October where they’ll be joined by Boysetsfire, Silverstein, Rise Against, Refused, Matt Davies and Antillectual on selected dates.

Oct 01: Hamburg Docks, Germany (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 03: London O2 Academy Islington, UK (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 04: Hasselt Muziekdroom, Belgium (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 05: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 07: Nürnberg Lowensaal, Germany (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 08: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 09: Wien Arena, Austria (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 10: Lindau Vaudeville, Germany (w Boysetsfire, Silverstein) Oct 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany (w Rise Against, Refused) Oct 12: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany (w Rise Against, Refused) Oct 13: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany (w Rise Against, Refused) Oct 14: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany (w Matt Davies, Antillectual) Oct 15: Leipzing Four Rooms, Germany (w Matt Davies, Antillectual) Oct 16: Munich Backstage, Germany (w Matt Davies, Antillectual) Oct 17: Budapest Kvlt, Hungary (w Matt Davies, Antillectual)