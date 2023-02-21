Graham Nash announces first studio album in seven years, releases new single

Graham Nash has announced his first album in seven years. Now, which was produced by Nash alongside regular touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, will be released via BMG on May 19, and is the follow-up to 2016's This Path Tonight. Nash has also released the first single from the album, Right Now, which can hear below.

“I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made," says Nash. "At this point in my life, that's something to say”.

Nash embarks on a US tour in April. The Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour will kick off with a pair of shows in mid-April at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA, and climax at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA, on July 16 and 17. Full dates below.

Now is available to pre-order (opens in new tab).

Graham Nash: Now tracklist

1. Right Now

2. A Better Life

3. Golden Idol

4. Stars And Stripes

5. Love Of Mine

6. Theme From Pastorale

7. In A Dream

8. Stand Up

9. Feels Like Home

10. Buddy’s Back

11. Follow Your Heart

12. I Watched It All Come Down

13. When It Comes To You

(Image credit: BMG)

Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs and Stories US tour 2023

Apr 12: Phoenixville Colonial Theatre, PA

Apr 13: Phoenixville Colonial Theatre, PA

Apr 15: Annapolis Ram’s Head on Stage, MD

Apr 16: Annapolis Ram’s Head on Stage, MD

Apr 18: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Apr 19: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Apr 21: Pittsburgh Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Apr 22: Pittsburgh Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Apr 23: Carmel The Palladium, IN

Apr 25: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Apr 26: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Apr 28: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Apr 29: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Apr 30: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

May 02: Minneapolis The Dakota, MN

May 04: Minneapolis The Dakota, MN

May 05: Minneapolis The Dakota, MN

May 07: Columbus Southern Theatre, OH

May 08: Buffalo Asbury Hall, NY

May 10: Bethel Woods Bethel Woods Event Gallery, NY

May 11: Beverly Cabot Theater, MA

May 13: Portsmouth The Music Hall, NH

May 14: New York City Winery, NY

May 16: New York City Winery, NY

May 17: New York City Winery, NY

Jun 17: Malibu Smothers Theatre, CA

Jun 18: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

Jun 20: Tucson Fox Theatre, AZ

Jun 21: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Jun 24: Boulder Boulder Theater, CO

Jun 25: Fort Collins Washington’s, CO

Jun 27: Steamboat Springs Strings Music Pavilion, CO

Jun 29: Breckenridge Riverwalk Center, CO

Jul 01: Park City The Egyptian Theatre, UT

Jul 02: Park City The Egyptian Theatre, UT

Jul 03: Park City The Egyptian Theatre, UT

Jul 07: Sandpoint The Panida, ID

Jul 08: Tacoma Pantages Theater, WA

Jul 11: Berkeley Freight & Salvage, CA

Jul 13: Berkeley Freight & Salvage, CA

Jul 15: Santa Barbara The Lobero Theatre, CA

Jul 16: Santa Barbara The Lobero Theatre, CA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).