As if the internet wasn't strange enough already, here's Gov't Mule playing a reggae version of Black Sabbath's Iron Man

Gov't Mule's Island Exodus 14 festival may almost be over – the Warren Haynes-led band play the the last of their three scheduled sets this evening (January 17) – but we doubt they'll top Sunday's performance, when they played an unlikely reggae version of Black Sabbath's Iron Man.

Gov't Mule dropped their cover of the Sabbath classic early into the second of their two sets, replacing Tony Iommi's monstrous riff with some skanking rhythms, before finding their way into their own Reblow Your Horn – taken from Mighty High, the 2007 Gov't Mule album that featuring 13 dub-reggae makeovers of their songs – and returning to Iron Man at the climax.

Island Exodus, which was first held in Negril, Jamaica, in 2010, has taken place in Runaway Bay since 2016. Over the years it's featured artists like Duane Betts, John Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Hot Tuna, North Mississippi Allstars, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, The Marcus King Band and Grace Potter.

Gov't Mule play a series of North American shows in February. Full dates below.

Feb 08: Vancouver The Vogue, BC

Feb 09: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Feb 11: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 13: Arcata Van Duzer Theatre, CA

Feb 15: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Feb 16: Lincoln The Venue at Thunder Valley (Thunder Valley Casino Resort ), CA*

Feb 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Feb 18: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Feb 20: Tucson Fox Tuscon Theatre, AZ

Feb 21: Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium, NM

Feb 23: Austin Moody Theatre, TX

Feb 24: San Antonio The Espee, TX

Feb 25: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

* with Lukas Nelson + Promise Of The Real

Tickets are on sale now.