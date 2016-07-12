Gov’t Mule stream World Of Difference

Gov’t Mule have issued a stream of their track World Of Difference with TeamRock.

The song features on their upcoming album The Tel-Star Sessions, which is set for release on August 5 via Provogue/Mascot Label group.

The record features never-before released demos recorded by Warren Haynes, Allen Woody and Matt Abts in June 1994 at Tel-Star Studios in Bradenton, Florida.

The tracks were originally intended to make up Gov’t Mule’s debut album – but those plans were scrapped, with their self-titled first record eventually being released in 1995.

The newly mixed and mastered recordings are said to “capture the rawness and excitement of the earliest days of Gov’t Mule.”

In March, Haynes predicted the next album feating original material would be a “departure” from what they’ve done in the past.

The Tel-Star Sessions cover art

Gov’t Mule The Tel-Star Sessions tracklist