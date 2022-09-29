Good news! We now know what Corey Taylor thinks about Maroon 5's Adam Levine

These days, it seems Adam Levine is more well known for his public gaffs than he is as being the frontman of Maroon 5. In recent weeks, the married pop star has been hitting headlines for allegedly sending racy messages to women on social media. Within the messages, Levine was also seemingly spotted declaring that he thought there were "no hot chicks" who listened to heavy metal - something that has been widely mocked by the metal community.

Since the scandal, not only has Levine's online flirting become the source of many viral memes, but other musicians have come out to slam the singer for his alleged behaviour. For example, Disturbed leader David Draiman suggested that Levine spend some time working on his "game" (i.e on how he talks to women), while also condemning his comment about there apparently being "no hot chicks" in metal, because Draiman's wife, as he explains, is "pretty damn hot" herself. GWAR also took aim at the singer for the claim, dubbing him a "dipshit".

But what does Corey Taylor think, we're sure you're asking? Well, thanks to the wonders of the internet, we now know. Sort of. In an Instagram live, the Slipknot frontman was questioned about Levine by a fan. "Somebody just asked me about Adam Levine," he laughs, before continuing to escalate his laughter into a manic guffaw. "Yeah that's all I've got to say about it" he adds, before letting out another wicked cackle and muttering "what a dick".

Although this has got to be one of the few rare occasions that the famously opinionated Taylor has offered very little words on a public matter, we think his thoughts here are clear. Adam Levine? Not a fan.

Check out the video below: