Good Charlotte opened door for peers

Good Charlotte say their style of music helped attract fans to bands including My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy.

Brothers Benji and Joel Madden formed the group in the mid-90s and achieved breakthrough success after releasing their second studio album The Young And The Hopeless in 2002.

And Benji says its popularity was instrumental in transforming pop fans into rock fans.

He tells Rolling Stone: “We became a really good gateway band for all the kids that went on to love My Chem or Fall Out Boy.

“We were able to stand out in front of boy bands and say, ‘Hey everybody, look over here. Look at these bands. Look at this music. Look where we came from. You don’t have to be over there – you can be over here.‘

“All of a sudden, kids were putting on eyeliner and black t-shirts and feeling less alone.”

The band returned with their first material since 2010 album Cardiology last month with the track Makeshift Love. They’ve scheduled a run of shows in the UK and Ireland for February next year.

Good Charlotte 2016 UK and Ireland tour

Feb 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 11: London The O2 Arena

Feb 12: Manchester Arena

Feb 13: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 16: Dublin 3Arena