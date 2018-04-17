Gomez share previously unreleased track Emma Freud

UK indie-rockers Gomez are sharing their previously unheard track, Emma Freud, exclusively with Louder.

The track is taken from the Bring It On: 20th Anniversary Edition reissue of their landmark 1998 album, which contains 35 previously unreleased tracks; 13 of which are appearing on an official Gomez release for the first time.

Gomez singer and guitarist Ian Ball told Louder of the track: "Emma Freud is the demo, I guess you could say, of Make No Sound, the track that ended up on Bring It On. Not sure why it was called Emma Freud, it’s probably some bad joke; thankfully I can’t remember.

"It was recorded by me and Ben [Ottewell, Gomez vocalist/guitarist] in my parents’ house. They had this room that was all wooden floors, no curtains – it was like an empty room in the house and had this crazy great reverb. We ended up recording a lot of stuff in there. It has a very specific sound, it reminds me very much of that old house.

"We basically wrote Make No Sound there in that room. I had this weird chord progression and Ben just immediately latched on, got the melody together, got the words together and probably before we had to leave – or my parents came home or something – scribbled it down. I had completely forgotten that we did this until I was going through the demos for the reissue. So what it is, is basically the very first time that Ben ever sung Make No Sound from start to finish. We’ve played that song so many times, so it’s really interesting to hear what it sounded like the very first time it was sung. He sounds like a little angel – as opposed to the bearded gardener he is now.”

The 20th anniversary remastered edition will be released on April 20 via UMC Records. The album is being released as a 4CD boxset, with an accompanying remastered double LP release.

The band head out on tour in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary this spring. Check out full dates below.

24 Apr: Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

25 Apr: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

27 Apr: Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

28 Apr: Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

29 Apr: O2 Academy , Leeds, UK

01 May: Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

02 May: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

03 May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

05 May: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

06 May: Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

07 May: O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK

08 May: Barrowland, Glasgow, UK