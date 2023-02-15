Gojira's Joe Duplantier vows mythical Sea Shepherd EP will see the light of day

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier has vowed that the band's mythical Sea Shepherd EP will be released eventually.

The four-track EP was recorded in 2010 and was set to benefit the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. It featured guest appearances from Devin Townsend, Max Cavalera, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Anders Friden of In Flames.

But before it could be completed, the computer hard drive storing the recordings failed.

A version of the EP's song Of Blood And Salt featuring Townsend and Fredrik Thordendal of Meshuggah was eventually released, but the other three have yet to see the light of day.

Drummer Mario Duplantier said in 2017 that the band were still hopeful of releasing the EP.

Now singer and guitarist Joe tells Kerrang: "The one track that we did bring out, Of Blood And Salt, was great, but then it got buried – at first under technical issues, then under all of the other things we have going on. Some of it got lost; some of it needs rebuilding.

"Before we brought out Magma, we had a meeting and decided that it was something we wanted to release before the album, but the record label wanted us to release after so that it didn’t interfere with all of the expectation that was building.

"After the album came out, it turned out that we were so busy that we barely had time to catch up with life. You have to rehearse, you have to be ready for tour, you have so many interviews and obligations.

"Then the same thing happened during Fortitude. There are three more songs somewhere on a hard drive still to come out some day. I will release them before I die!"

Gojira are currently on tour in the UK and Europe, where there has been some debate over the cost of their merchandise.

Feb 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 19: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Feb 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 24: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Feb 25: Paris Accor Arena, France

Feb 26: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 28: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France