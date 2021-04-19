Gojira’s Joe and Mario Duplantier to guest on special Earth Day World Metal Congress discussion

Gojira’s Joe and Mario Duplantier are appearing on a special Earth Day episode of the World Metal Congress webcast.

The brothers will join WMC co-founders Alexander Milas and Lina Khatib for the episode, which airs on April 20 at 7pm (UK time)

A statement from the World Metal Congress reads: “Ahead of Earth Day, we are honoured to be joined by Mario and Joseph Duplantier of Gojira, founding members of a band that has stood up for the planet like few others, and for many in the metal community, a conduit for awareness regarding issues that affect all life on Earth.”

“Earth Day is a day when climate action groups from around the world convene to support environmental awareness, and so ahead of April 22 we couldn't think of a better band to discuss these all important issues. Many Gojira fans will of course be aware of Sea Shepherd thanks to the band's staunch advocacy of this organisation, and more recently - ahead of Fortitude, the band's upcoming release, they have mobilised Operation Amazonia in an effort to raise funds to protect one of our planet's most vulnerable and valuable natural environments.”

“We're trying to be part of that wave of consciousness,” says Joe Duplantier. “We live in a pretty strange world where people seem to be plugged into another reality, into the Matrix vs. watching their actions and watching realities and facts around them and maybe scanning themselves to see what they can do differently - that's what we're trying to do.”

The French band recently released the single Amazonia to address the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and the impact it has on the communities who live in it.

“For Amazonia, I remember Mario and I started to jam, and all these images of fires were coming through on the news,” Joe says. “We were heartbroken and we felt really depressed and sad and powerless, and all we could do was write a song about it and let it out and we had that in mind that the day we'd release the song or the album we'd also do something. We wanted to do something.”

Gojira’s new album, Fortitude, is released on April 30.



For more information on the World Metal Congress, visit their website.