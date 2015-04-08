Gojira set up home in New York studio

Gojira will record their sixth album at a newly built studio owned and designed by frontman Joe Duplantier, the band have announced.

The group hinted that work had begun on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage earlier this month. Now it’s been confirmed it’ll be recorded at Silver Cord, New York.

The band say: “Designed and owned by Joe Duplantier of Gojira, the studio will serve as the band’s headquarters for the next couple of months as they produce their sixth studio album.

“Silver Cord will be available to other artists/bands/producers starting June 6, 2015.”

The French outfit have released a short video of the studio being built.

They’ll play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29 as part of a wider European tour.