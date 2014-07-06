Gojira itching for return to studio

Gojira will head into the studio to record their sixth album after a winter tour with Mastodon.

Full details of the tour have yet to be announced, but it is set to kick off in October.

After their Apollo Stage appearance at Sonisphere today, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier tells TeamRock Radio: “We’re working on new songs these days, between tours and sometimes on tour. We can’t wait to record a new album.

“We still have a few shows to play then we’re going to tour with Mastodon later this year. But after that we’re going straight into the studio, and we want to release an album next year.”

The French group’s last record was 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage.

Gojira talk to Sonisphere Radio, powered by TeamRock