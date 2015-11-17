Gojira, Anthrax and Satyricon for Bloodstock 2016

A trio of metal’s biggest and best names have been announced for next year’s Bloodstock festival.

Coming to Catton Park as Saturday’s special guests are the French technical death metal titans Gojira. Speaking about returning to Bloodstock, frontman Joe Duplantier says “Bloodstock is one of our favourite festivals in the UK! The quality of the bands playing is always a high standard and we love the passion of the people who come to rock out. It’s an honour to be a part of it again.”

And with the Sunday headliners still to be announced, filling the special guest slot the iconic East Coast thrashers, Anthrax! “On the most metal of days we will once again have the privilege to rage with you crazy fuckers,” says mainman Scott Ian. “See ya soon, my friends.”

Joining Anthrax on the Sunday are the Norwegian heavyweights, Satyricon – playing their only UK show of the year. But that’s not the only reason it’s special, Satyricon will be performing Nemesis Devina in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary. “There’s a nemesis walking through life, for all to face,” says frontman Satyr. “And there’s a Divine Nemesis, for all to face that come to see Satyricon at Bloodstock 2016. Let us celebrate the 20th anniversary of a milestone album like only Norsemen and Brits can!”

You heard the man!

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14.

