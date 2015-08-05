Godsticks split with drummer Roberts

Godsticks have announced a search for a drummer to replace Steve Roberts.

He’s moving on for “logistical” reasons and the band are on the lookout for interested parties in a permanent or temporary basis.

Godsticks say: “We’re ideally looking for a long-term band member, but as we have a European tour coming up, supporting Tony Macalpine, short-term candidates are also being considered.”

Drummers are asked to email mail@godsticks.co.uk for more details.

Meanwhile, Roberts reports: “I parted company with the awesome Godsticks band – it was logistical more than anything else. Please check out their imminent release Emergence, though.

“I’m now available for any up-and-coming or established bands that may be looking for a drummer. Email me steverobertsdrums@hotmail.com.”

Emergence is launched on September 4.

Godsticks feature in the latest edition of Prog – out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Godsticks: Heavier Than Heaven