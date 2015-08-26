Godsticks release Emergence doc

Godsticks have released a 10-minute documentary covering the making of third album Emergence.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Envisage Conondrum is launched on September 4, headed up with lead track Below The Belt, which was revealed last month.

The trio made a decision to pursue a heavier sound during their studio sessions. Frontman Darran Charles explains: “We all found that the most enjoyable stuff was the heavier stuff. It become conscious after the material was written to ensure it was heavy,”

Bassist Dan Nelson admits: I had to take a different direction. Growing up I was never into heavy music.

And drummer Steve Roberts – who’s since left the band – adds: “It came to what myself and Darren had listened to as kids.”

Godsticks are scheduled to tour Europe with Tony MacAlpine in November, pending the results of the virtuoso guitarist’s cancer investigation.