Godsmack unveil Inside Yourself

Godsmack have made their track Inside Yourself available as a free download.

The song – which is available from the band’s website and can also be streamed below – is their first fresh material since 2014 album 1000hp. Frontman Sully Erna says Inside Yourself is “a song about equality for all.”

He adds: “Understanding that no one is worthless or any lesser than the next person. We are all equally important as human beings and should be treated that way. And for those of you who feel the need to cut others down to make yourself look superior, you seriously need to take a good look inside yourself.”

Erna adds that the free download is a thank-you to fans and radio stations for their support down the years.

He says: “Year after year, you have shown us nothing but love and loyalty by purchasing our music, playing our songs, and attending our live shows. You have all been a critical part of this band’s success for the last 18 years, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. So to show our appreciation, we would like to gift you our new song Inside Yourself and say thank you for always having our back.”

Erna said in September that the band planned to start recording the follow-up to 1000hp early next year. They are currently on a North American tour.