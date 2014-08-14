Godsmack turn on the power

Godsmack have dropped a promo of the title track from their latest album 1000hp, which came out earlier this month.

Frontman Sully Erna says it was one of the last songs they wrote for the album and it came together quickly when he and drummer Shannon Larkin got together.

He says: “It’s one of those songs that surprisingly came out and was written back to front in around an hour. I started putting one thing together with the next and then Shannon jumped in and we arranged the whole song. Within an hour to 90 minutes, the whole song was written.”

In June, Erna revealed the hectic touring schedule to support their last album The Oracle almost led to the band splitting. He says: “It was getting rough. The band was getting into a funky place and there was talk about breaking up. We just needed to let a little time pass and let the dust settle.”

Godsmack take to the road with the Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar festival, which begins tomorrow night in Clarkston, Michigan.