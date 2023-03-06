Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit and more lined up for Rocklahoma

The 2023 edition of the Rocklahoma festival has revealed its lineup. Taking place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma from September 1 to September 3, the event will feature Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor and many more.

“Couldn’t be more stoked to include Rocklahoma in our first major leg for [upcoming solo album] CMF2!," exclaims Corey Taylor. "We’ll be playing brand new tunes, plus CMFT, Slipknot, Stone Sour, everything under the sun! Plus, we get to hang with our friends in Pantera, Rob Zombie and so many others this Labor Day. This ain’t polka-lahoma. This is rocklahoma. We’ll see you all there!"

“We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet,” says Rocklahoma's Dave Geincke. “Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!”

Other acts booked for Rocklahoma include Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Fuel, Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Mothica, From Ashes To New, New Years Day, Crobot, Fame On Fire, BulletBoys, Dayseeker, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love, Steven Adler, Dead West, Shot Of Poison, Small Town Sindrome, 90LB Wrench, Jessikill, Snake Bite Whisky, Daymes Rocket, Bat Alliance, Stonebreed, Siin and Nova Rex.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale on Friday, March 10 at the festival website (opens in new tab).