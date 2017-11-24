Go into the studio with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have shared a studio video showing them working on their debut album.

The band, led by former Motorhead guitarist Campbell, will launch The Age Of Absurdity on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

The new video shows the band being put through their paces as they lay down the album tracks at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales.

Campbell says: “I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork!

“The album title The Age Of Absurdity was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.”

The CD edition of the album, which is now available for pre-order, comes with a cover of Silver Machine featuring Hawkwind’s Dave Brock. See the cover art and tracklist below, along with the lyric video for the single Ringleader.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will play a run of live shows in February and March across Europe.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist

Ringleader Freak Show Skin And Bones Gypsy Kiss Welcome To Hell Dark Days Dropping The Needle Step Into The Fire Get On Your Knees High Rule Into The Dark Silver Machine (CD only)

Feb 27: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Feb 28: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Mar 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Mar 02: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Mar 03: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Mar 05: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 07: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Mar 08: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Mar 09: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany

Mar 10: Munich Strom, Germany

Mar 12: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Mar 16: Rome Jailbreak Club, Italy

Mar 17: Pavia Dagda Club, Italy

Mar 18: San Dona Revolver Club, Italy

Lemmy won’t let me sleep - Phil Campbell