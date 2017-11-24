Go into the studio with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have shared a studio video showing them working on their debut album.
The band, led by former Motorhead guitarist Campbell, will launch The Age Of Absurdity on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.
The new video shows the band being put through their paces as they lay down the album tracks at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales.
Campbell says: “I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork!
“The album title The Age Of Absurdity was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.”
The CD edition of the album, which is now available for pre-order, comes with a cover of Silver Machine featuring Hawkwind’s Dave Brock. See the cover art and tracklist below, along with the lyric video for the single Ringleader.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will play a run of live shows in February and March across Europe.
- Google take action against secondary ticket market
- The Death of Bon Scott and the Life of Tom Petty — in the new Classic Rock
- HIM Is Dead: World exclusive Ville Valo interview in the new Metal Hammer
- 20% Off Magazine Subscriptions for Black Friday!
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist
- Ringleader
- Freak Show
- Skin And Bones
- Gypsy Kiss
- Welcome To Hell
- Dark Days
- Dropping The Needle
- Step Into The Fire
- Get On Your Knees
- High Rule
- Into The Dark
- Silver Machine (CD only)
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons 2018 tour dates
Feb 27: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Feb 28: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands
Mar 01: Uden De Pul, Netherlands
Mar 02: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium
Mar 03: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Mar 05: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Mar 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 07: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
Mar 08: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Mar 09: Mannheim 7er Club, Germany
Mar 10: Munich Strom, Germany
Mar 12: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Mar 16: Rome Jailbreak Club, Italy
Mar 17: Pavia Dagda Club, Italy
Mar 18: San Dona Revolver Club, Italy