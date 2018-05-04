Trending

Go behind the scenes with Rob Reed as he records Sanctuary III

Rob Reed releases studio video showing how his new album Sanctuary III came together

Rob Reed has released a studio video showing how he created his new album Sanctuary III.

It was released last month, with the Magenta mainman playing all instruments on the record – with Reed showing fans how he put everything together in the new 15-minute film.

Reed says: “I love the blank canvass when you open up an empty song. I love it even more when I add each layer and instrument to make the music. 

“For Sanctuary III, I spent over a year working on each part and sometimes I had to be brutal and completely bin a section if it wasn't strong enough. 

“This could be heartbreaking, especially having spent months on that section, but in the end every second had to be the best I could make it.”

Reed adds: “So far I've had a great reaction to the album, people seem to have appreciated the direction of this third instalment. I’ve definitely been more bold this time out.”

Reed will be a special guest at the Tubular Bells 45th anniversary convention which will take place at the Arlington Centre, Newbury, on June 9.

He says: “For one night only we are putting together the Les Penning Trio, featuring Les Penning, Tubular Bells Producer Tom Newman and myself. 

“We're going to be performing a selection Mike Oldfield works that Les and Tom have worked on, and a selection of their solo material. It’s going to be great fun.”

Sanctuary III is now available to purchase through Reed's Bandcamp page.