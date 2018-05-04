Go behind the scenes with Rob Reed as he records Sanctuary III

Rob Reed has released a studio video showing how he created his new album Sanctuary III.

It was released last month, with the Magenta mainman playing all instruments on the record – with Reed showing fans how he put everything together in the new 15-minute film.

Reed says: “I love the blank canvass when you open up an empty song. I love it even more when I add each layer and instrument to make the music.

“For Sanctuary III, I spent over a year working on each part and sometimes I had to be brutal and completely bin a section if it wasn't strong enough.

“This could be heartbreaking, especially having spent months on that section, but in the end every second had to be the best I could make it.”

Reed adds: “So far I've had a great reaction to the album, people seem to have appreciated the direction of this third instalment. I’ve definitely been more bold this time out.”

Reed will be a special guest at the Tubular Bells 45th anniversary convention which will take place at the Arlington Centre, Newbury, on June 9.

He says: “For one night only we are putting together the Les Penning Trio, featuring Les Penning, Tubular Bells Producer Tom Newman and myself.

“We're going to be performing a selection Mike Oldfield works that Les and Tom have worked on, and a selection of their solo material. It’s going to be great fun.”

Sanctuary III is now available to purchase through Reed's Bandcamp page.