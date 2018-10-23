Go behind the scenes with Halestorm on their spooky Do Not Disturb shoot

Halestorm have released a making-of video showing how they created their Halloween video for their single Do Not Disturb.

The band launched the fright-filled video earlier this month, with the track taken from their latest album Vicious, which was released back in July.

The new promo shows the band getting dressed up for their spooky roles and features interview clips with them and some of the cast as they prepare for the shoot, which includes werewolves, poison bottles and more than a few creepy characters.

Check it out below.

Vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale said: “Do Not Disturb is based off a true story of mine about a very fun night I had overseas that all started with the pickup line, ‘I think we should make out.’

“And, since it’s October, the boys and I decided to spooky-up the story with a few… minor exaggerations.”

Halestorm are currently on tour across Europe and will head out on the road with In This Moment and New Years Day in the US from next month.

Halestorm - Vicious

Halestorm return with their highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life, with frontwoman Lzzy Hale describing it as “our most rock record to date.”View Deal

Halestorm, In This Moment & New Years Day 2018 US tour dates

Nov 16: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA

Nov 17: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Nov 20: Evansville Old National Events Plaza, IN

Nov 21: Ft. Wayne Allen County ExpoCenter, IN

Nov 23: Syracuse Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center, NY

Nov 24: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Nov 26: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Dec 01: Broomfield 1stBank Center, CO

Dec 02: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

Dec 04: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Dec 05: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Dec 07: Hammond Horseshoe Casino, IN

Dec 08: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Dec 11: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 12: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Dec 14: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 16: St. Petersburg MahaffeyTheater, FL