GnR and Alice In Chains join Ebola charity auction

Guns N’ Roses and Alice In Chains are among bands contributing items for an Ebola charity auction.

They join Black Label Society, System Of A Down, Sammy Hagar and others in the CharityBuzz online campaign, running now.

More than 10,000 people have died since an outbreak of the virus in West Africa, and millions more are at risk of serious or fatal infection. The MusiCares organisation is helping fight the problem via Music For Relief.

Auction items include a signed photo of former Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan from 1986, autographed guitars from Alice In Chains, Slash and Tom Morello, a limited-edition SOAD poster and a signed, cased cymbal belonging to Hellyeah’s Vinnie Paul.

Many more lots are available via CharityBuzz.com.