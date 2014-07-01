GN'R concert film available now

Guns 'N' Roses have released their new live DVD and Blu-ray, filmed on the band's Appetite For Destruction 25th anniversary tour.

Appetite For Democracy 3D: Live From The Hard Rock Casino - Las Vegas is out now. Filmed in 2012, it features a 26-song set in both 3D and 2D plus an interactive 3D photo gallery, and standard DVD featuring the 2D version of the film. Both releases are mixed in 5.1 Surround Sound and feature interviews with the band.

A video clip of the band’s performance of Sweet Child O’ Mine from the gig can be viewed at this link.

It is GN’R’s first official concert film since 1992’s Use Your Illusion.

Appetite For Democracy 3D: Live From The Hard Rock Casino - Las Vegas tracklist