GN'R concert film available now

Guns 'N' Roses have released their new live DVD and Blu-ray, filmed on the band's Appetite For Destruction 25th anniversary tour.
Appetite For Democracy 3D: Live From The Hard Rock Casino - Las Vegas is out now. Filmed in 2012, it features a 26-song set in both 3D and 2D plus an interactive 3D photo gallery, and standard DVD featuring the 2D version of the film. Both releases are mixed in 5.1 Surround Sound and feature interviews with the band.
A video clip of the band’s performance of Sweet Child O’ Mine from the gig can be viewed at this link.
It is GN’R’s first official concert film since 1992’s Use Your Illusion.
Appetite For Democracy 3D: Live From The Hard Rock Casino - Las Vegas tracklist
- Chinese Democracy 2. Welcome To The Jungle 3. It’s So Easy 4. Mr. Brownstone5. Estranged 6. Rocket Queen 7. Live and Let Die 8. This I Love 9. Better 10. Motivation (Tommy Stinson song) 11. Catcher In The Rye12. Street Of Dreams 13. You Could Be Mine 14. Sweet Child O’ Mine 15. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 (Pink Floyd cover)16. November Rain 17. Objectify (Bumblefoot song)18. Don’t Cry 19. Civil War20. The Seeker (The Who cover)21. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)22. Nightrain 23. Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Neil Young cover)24. Used To Love Her25. Patience26. Paradise City