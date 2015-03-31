Global release day set for July 10

The International Federation Of The Phonographic Industry has confirmed that singles and albums will be released on Fridays starting from July 10.

It’s currently the day when music is issued in countries including Australia and Germany, with Monday being the day in the UK and Tuesday in the US.

It was previously reported that the IFPI were looking to secure a global release day as a result of trade being busier at the start of the weekend. Now Music Week have confirmed an international agreement has been reached.

And while the move has been welcomed by retailers, distributors and digital services, some have expressed their concerns.

PIAS co-founder Michel Lambot says on his blog: “If a global chart reigns supreme, development artists and local artists will have to get used to hearing the voice of America everywhere. Big money and big global campaigns will dominate.

“This can only help the blockbusters become even bigger, for a longer period of time, in more markets.”