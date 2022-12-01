Glastonbury teases Elton John appearance in 2023 with webcam image of rocket flying above the Pyramid Stage

Rumours that Elton John will perform at next year's Glastonbury festival are intensifying after an image of a rocket flying above the site's iconic Pyramid Stage was displayed on a Glastonbury webcam page hosted on the BBC website.

The legendary showman is set to resume his hugely successful farewell tour, billed as Elton John: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, in Australia in January, and has dates booked right through to July 8, 2023, when he'll sign off from touring at Stockholm's Tele2 Arena.



The fact that the gap in his schedule between his June 18 show at Glasgow's SSE Hydro and his June 25 show in Paris' Accor Arena spans Glastonbury weekend (June 21-25) sparked rumours of a possible final UK appearance from the singer/songwriter at the festival. These rumours were given a little more weight yesterday (November 30) when John shared an image via on Instagram Stories featuring him facing a live audience with the accompanying caption: “One final date to announce…” In an additional post, he added “Rocket Man is incoming”.

This evening, December 1, the BBC's Glastonbury Twitter feed seemed to add further substance to the rumours by sharing the tweet: “We caught a stunning shot of @glastonbury on our webcam yesterday. Click the link below and hit ‘best shots’ to take a look…” Clicking the link displays an image of a rocket flying above the site's Pyramid Stage, which is about as unsubtle as subtle hints get.

SkyBet is offering odds on the 2023 Pyramid Stage headliners and currently has Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as the frontrunners for the headline slots.

We caught a stunning shot of @glastonbury on our webcam yesterday 👀 Click the link below and hit ‘best shots’ to take a look...https://t.co/m3z17JEkSTDecember 1, 2022 See more

Guns N' Roses, meanwhile, are to headline a British Summer Time show at London's Hyde Park on June 30.