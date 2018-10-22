Glamour Of The Kill return with new song Fire Fight

Glamour Of The Kill are premiering their new video for Fire Fight exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Following an almost three-year hiatus, Fire Fight is the first new music to come from Glamour Of The Kill since their After Hours EP.

“We can’t wait to let everyone hear what we’ve been cooking up this last year," says frontman Davey Richmond. "I think people will be blown away with the new heavier sound. We announced our November shows to see if people still cared and they are all pretty much sold out so it’s a great feeling and we can’t wait to let off some steam and play some metal old and new."

Glamour Of The Kill play three UK shows in November.

Glamour Of The Kill 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 01: Manchester, Gullivers

Nov 02: York, Fibbers

Nov 03: London, Camden Underworld