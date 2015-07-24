Glamour Of The Kill break up

Glamour Of The Kill have announced their split after an eight-year career.

But the English post-hardcore quartet haven’t closed the door on a future reunion.

Their last release was 2014’s After Hours EP, which followed second full-length album Savages the previous year.

The band say: “The time has come for us to bring GOTK to a close for now. Whether or not we revisit this in the future is undecided, but we have no plans to write, record or tour.

“You only have to look at the number of great bands that have also decided to call it a day to get an idea of what a sorry state the music industry is in – and we are no exception to this.

“Music has been no way of us affording to live, pay bills, or do anything functioning human beings do. The massive cost associated with touring internationally means putting every single penny back into everything else.

“It has come to a point where we need to take a step back from this, and focus on other careers just to allow ourselves to get by.”

They thank fans, crew and fellow musicians for support over the years and add: “It is with heavy hearts we must bid you all farewell.”