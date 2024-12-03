While the world waits for reliable evidence that Guns N' Roses might actually be recording new material, band members Slash and Duff McKagan have combined forces with Cesar Gueikian, CEO of guitar manufacturer Gibson, for a new charity single.

I Can Breathe, released under the name Gibson Band, features guitar and piano by Gueikian, McKagan on vocals – he also wrote the lyrics – and Slash on lead guitar. Proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a body that advocates for individuals and families affected by mental illness.

“It was such a pleasure to work with Cesar and his whole crew on this tune,” says McKagan. “The musical slant and progressive rock-ness of this huge epic pushed me in a whole new direction. I love a challenge and Cesar killed it! Most importantly, to be of service for mental health issues and awareness is super important to me at this time. Let’s rock!”

“Cesar and Duff came to me with a really cool piece of music,” adds Slash. “I loved the riff idea, and Duff's vocal, so I felt right at home on the track.”

The single comes wrapped in artwork painted by System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian. The artwork is to be auctioned off, alongside a Gibson Les Paul Modern Studio guitar signed by Tankian, McKagan, Slash and Gueikian.

“Guns N’ Roses had a profound influence on me and my guitar playing," says Gueikian. "So having the opportunity to write and record this song with Slash and Duff is a dream come true, and it’s an honour to call them friends and partners.”

"Guns N’ Roses had just come off touring when I shared the song with Duff, he loved it and quickly wrote the lyrics and cut the vocals at the Sound Factory in Los Angeles. Having Duff on vocals made the next step obvious, which was asking Slash if he would collaborate with lead guitars and solos.

"Both Duff and Slash transformed the track from a collection of riffs to a great song! While Greg Gordon’s mixing and creativity tied it all together. I am grateful for the collaboration from Slash, Duff and Greg, and from my friend Serj Tankian’s participation with cover artwork. I’m thrilled we are donating all proceeds from the song to a great and relevant cause."

"I Can Breathe" featuring Cesar Gueikian, Duff McKagan, & Slash (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On