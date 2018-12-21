Ghost wrap up A Pale Tour Named Death with live Faith video

Ghost have released a live video showcasing their track Faith to mark the end of the 2018 leg of their A Pale Tour Named Death.

The Bill Yukich-directed video was filmed during the North American tour and mixes live footage with shots of fans who attended the shows.

Ghost say: “We wish to inform you that the spirit of A Pale Tour Named Death will live on forever, even if the rituals have come to an end.

“Thank you for your undying support. Rituals continue in Europe in February and Australia in March. Until then!”

Meanwhile, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has said that, despite previously hinting that new material from the band could arrive next year, 2020 is now a more likely date.

He tells Loudwire: “From our perspective, at least, 2019 is already over. That doesn’t limit me from writing or starting the steps, but when it comes to having a consecutive three months for studio time, there is no such time in 2019.

“That will happen, probably, in spring 2020. Then you have to add like three months of waiting between recording and releasing. So yeah, you see where I’m going.”

The European leg of A Pale Tour Named Death will get under way in Lyon in February.