Have Ghost recorded a brand new EP?

Ghost leader Tobias Forge has hinted that the band could release a new EP in 2019.

The band launched the Popestar EP back in 2016, which along with Square Hammer, also featured covers of the Eurythmics, Echo & The Bunnymen, Simian Mobile Disco and Imperiet.

And in a new interview with Oklahoma radio station 100.5 The KATT, Forge has given some details about a possible new project.

He says: “My intention is not to release just another EP of covers. There might be something else coming out next year, maybe, that might have been recorded already, that won't be covers.”

Forge also says that he’d love to capture one of their live shows for a future release on DVD and Blu-ray, but certain requirements will have to be met before he gives it serious consideration.

The vocalist explains: “If the production on the live front gets to the point where I want it to be, and if we happen to play two dates at a venue that caters to the full production and it's somewhere geographically where there's an audience who is very lively, I would love to record a DVD.

“The problem is that you don't wing that – you need to do it in a venue where you're playing two nights in a row. It needs to be sold out, it needs to be huge and it needs to be a crowd that goes crazy.

“Sometimes, it rules out certain cities. People can be super-passionate, but they can be very still. Certain countries have a way to appreciate things – they're nodding and they're applauding and they have a drink in their hands.

"But if you go to Buenos Aires, they will fucking trash the place, which is so much more fun to look at from a video point of view.

“It's definitely on my to-do list. I really want to do our statement video capturing our live show, but that requires a lot of stars to align. We'll see if that happens on this cycle or the next.”

Ghost are currently on tour across North America in support of their latest studio album Prequelle and will return to Europe next year.