Ghost take inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining in freaky new video

What has Cardinal Copia just seen?

Ghost have released the seventh episode in their ongoing video series.

The latest clip starts with a black and white round-up of what’s gone before – and then takes an unsettling twist as it apes Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1977 horror film The Shining, which was based on the Stephen King novel.

Rather than young Danny Torrance trundling through an empty hotel on his tricycle, the Ghost version sees Cardinal Copia speeding around corridors on his trike.

Meanwhile, Papa Nihil seems to be losing his grip on reality – much like the film’s Jack Torrance played by Jack Nicholson – and he has a strange encounter with Sister Imperator.

There’s even a pair of eerie twins awaiting somewhere in the building.

The four-minute clip is said to “lay the foundation for more backstory secrets yet to be revealed” and is titled New World Redro.

Check it out below.

Ghost are currently on the road with Metallica and will embark on The Ultimate Tour Named Death across North America from September in support of their latest album Prequelle.