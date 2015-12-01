The Ghost Inside face months of rehabilitation as they recover from a devastating bus crash that killed two people.

Drummer Andrew Tkaczykt, frontman Jonathan Vigil and guitarist Zach Johnson were said to be in critical condition at University Medical Center after being airlifted from the scene of the fatal tour bus crash in El Paso, Texas, last month.

And in a statement, the band say some of the injuries are so severe that they will have to learn to walk all over again as their injuries heal. All of their scheduled gigs have been cancelled as a result.

The Ghost Inside say: “There are a lot of very serious injuries. We are dealing with badly broken legs and ankles, cracked pelvises, and fractured vertebrae that require screws, plates, rods, and careful surgery to repair.

“Over the last week most of these procedures have been completed very successfully, but there are still a couple more to go, and most of the guys are still in the hospital. It is yet another blessing that we are in a place with so many remarkable doctors and surgeons to make this possible.

“It is going to be a long road for us to quite literally be back on our feet. We have many months of recovery, rehabilitation, and physical therapy ahead. For some of us, simply learning to walk again will be a monumental undertaking. For now, we must put all shows on hold and focus only on our health.”

Tour bus driver Greg Hoke died in the crash, along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, Steven Cunningham. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hoke’s family, while the music community has thrown its weight behind another fundraising page set up for all of those affected by the accident.