Get Tidal for 4 months for only £4/$4

High-end streaming service Tidal is offering a huge discount off its subscription price at the moment, with music fans able to sign up to Tidal Premium of Tidal HiFi for 120 days for just £4/$4.

What's the difference? Tidal Premium matches Spotify's Premium price and offers music at the same bitrate, while Tidal HiFi offers "lossless high fidelity" sound using FLAC. In other words, the music sounds exactly as the artist intended.

Tidal is usually £9.99/$9.99 a month (19.99 for HiFi), so this is a great chance to sample a premium streaming service at a bargain price.

Tidal's massive collection includes all the same rock and metal artists you'll find elsewhere and some great rock and metal playlists, and if you choose HiFi its at a higher quality than their cheaper competitors.