The Best 50 Albums of 2023: as voted by the readers of Classic Rock

A few weeks ago we asked you to vote for your favourite albums of 2023, and we're now delighted to reveal the results. And we're even more delighted to reveal that it's a list full of surprises.

We probably shouldn't be surprised. After all, when you run polls like this, it's frequently the bands who work hardest at mobilising their fanbases who triumph, rather than the big names who don't bother – which is exactly how it should be.

And so it proved this time round, with New York City's very own Des Rocs doing plenty of mobilising, and, ultimately, plenty of triumphing, with his album Dream Machine. So congratulations to Des Rocs mastermind Danny Rocco – and we advise you to check him out when he tours next year in Europe and North America.

The rest of the top five was filled out by Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher, and three albums by three UK acts: the widely-praised IV: Sacrament by Lancastrian hard rockers Wytch Hazel, the excellent News From The Invisible World by instrumentalists-turned-non-instrumentalists The Fierce And The Dead, and Kings Of The Asylum, the latest by Wales' finest Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons.

Below, you can watch Des Rocs's video for Dream Machine, followed by the whole Top 50. Thanks for voting!

Classic Rock's Readers: Top 50 Albums Of 2023