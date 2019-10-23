Get the limited edition signed Alter Bridge Bundle issue of Classic Rock - on sale now!

Classic Rock is delighted to partner with Alter Bridge for this world exclusive Greatest Hits bundle.

The bundle contains the latest issue of Classic Rock with an exclusive Alter Bridge cover, an exclusive lyric sheet hand-signed by the whole band plus an exclusive art card!

Inside, you'll also find a four-page interview with the band as they launch their sixth studio album, Walk The Sky.

Elsewhere in this issue you'll find Queen, The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, The Darkness, Massive Wagons, The Sheepdogs, Michael Monroe, Joan Jett and much more besides.

And that's not all! This edition also comes with five gifts: a guide to Queen's albums, a giant Queen poster, a new bands CD, a 148-page Queen eBook and a digital album of the latest blues and rock'n'roll from the nice people at the Mascot Label group.

The Alter Bridge Bundle is limited to just 250 copies worldwide. Order yours while they last, because when they're gone, they're really, really gone.

Get the Alter Bridge Bundle now.