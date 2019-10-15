The Music! The Madness! The Majesty! How Queen ruled the 1970s, on sale now

Huge audiences, albums that broke boundaries and amazed, stage shows that astounded and left audiences reeling… These are just a few minor (ahem!) things that Queen managed to achieve in the first few years of their storied existence.

This issue we chronicle the decade that made Queen stars, from their inauspicious beginnings as Smile through to Bohemian Rhapsody (which changed everything), the monster tours, the ups and downs and how they altered the rock’n’roll landscape.

This issue we also look back at the making of The Doors’ The Soft Parade, go on the road with Massive Wagons and The Darkness, set sail with Joe Bonamassa and today’s blues cognoscenti, hang out with Alter Bridge, Michael Monroe and The Sheepdogs, and so much more. It’s been quite the month…

Classic Rock 268 is on sale now.

Features

Queen

Their first decade was a glorious hot streak – interrupted by poverty, gangrene and being pelted with hot dogs. Read the true story of the band who were “the perfect animals for the 70s”.

Alter Bridge

With two of their star members returning fresh from solo commitments, they’re back with a blazing new album.

Massive Wagons

Quarry workers, electricians and truckers by day, raucous rockers by night. Double shifts are paying off – with a Top 20 album and the acclaim of some of their heroes.

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss’s latest project is a cinematic exploration and adaptation of his latest album Western Stars. We caught up with him at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Doors

Recorded during a period of problems, unease and controversy, their fourth album, The Soft Parade, was not the record that anyone expected them to make – including the band.

The Darkness

Some rock bands would laugh at the idea of opening for the world’s biggest pop star. For The Darkness, however, it’s the ideal opportunity to rake in new fans. We join them backstage.

The Sheepdogs

They weren’t even born in the 70s, but they’ve made some of the most glorious classic rock of the past decade.

The Virginmarys

Acclaimed and award-winning – then burnt and buried by the industry. It’s been a bumpy ride for the Macclesfield rockers.

The Blues Cruise

We join Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Bernie Marsden and a raft of other guitar legends – and 2,000 blues fans – on the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea cruise.

What's on the CD

Rocket Fuel

11 deliciously sizzling, fire-starting slices of the best new rock’n’roll in the world right now, including Hells Fire Sinners, The Buffalo Ryders, Black Magic Tree, Ole English and more…

More special gifts with this issue...

A giant, double-sided Queen poster featuring Freddie Mercury at his most charismatic. An extra magazine featuring the ultimate album-by-album guide to Queen's discography. A 148-page Queen eBook (iPad not included, sorry). And Boom Boom Boom!, a digital album from the Mascot label featuring Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry and many more!

Regulars

The Dirt

Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down to headline Download 2020; The Who announce brand new studio album; former Crüe drummer Tommy Lee to release a solo album next year; Priest frontman Rob Halford releases his second Christmas album in October… Welcome back Angel Witch, City And Colour and Diesel Park West… Say hello to White Reaper and Quaker City Night Hawks… Say goodbye to Larry Wallis, Ric Ocasek, Eddie Money, Tony Mills…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Nazareth

Inspired by another band’s classic track, with Miss Misery they nailed the vibe and ended up with a fan favourite.

Q&A: Michael Monroe

The former Hanoi Rocker-turned-solo force of nature on scary times, wasted years and being in a “hat band”.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Goodbye June

The Nashville powerhouse trio on tragedy, tough competition and swapping the Lord’s music for the devil’s.

Reviews

New albums from Black Stone Cherry, Michael Monroe, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Starcrawler, Wildhearts, Alter Bridge, Hawkwind, Joe Bonamassa… Reissues from Rush, Whitesnake, Motörhead, Gregg Allman, Europe, The Doors, Shy, Damned… DVDs, films and books on Roger Waters, Dr. Feelgood, NWOBHM, Ronnie Wood… Live reviews of Metallica, Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Muse, Heart, Jason And The Scorchers, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts…

Buyer’s Guide: Joan Jett

The Runaway had a Misspent Youth and a Bad Reputation, but her sneers and snarls made her the ultimate queen of noise.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Marillion, Danny Bryant, Art Alexakis, Krokus and Kissin’ Dynamite. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: John Rzeznik

The Goo Goo Dolls frontman on the special records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

Classic Rock 268 is in UK newsagents now, and available to buy online.