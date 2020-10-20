Get our exclusive limited edition Joe Bonamassa bundle before they're gone

Classic Rock has teamed up with Joe Bonamassa for this world exclusive Joe Bonamassa bundle, and you can literally drink it.

The bundle features a copy of the current issue of Classic Rock, which normally comes adorned by a picture of the Jimmy Page. But this limited edition variant – there are only 350 copies in existence – arrives wrapped in a bespoke Joe Bonamassa cover and includes an official album poster, two special Royal Tea coasters and two Royal Tea Classic Rock tea bags!

Get yours before they vanish, because they're gone for good once they're gone.

We're offering this limited edition version of the magazine because Joe features in the issue, talking about Royal Tea, the album he's just released. It was inspired by the idea of making a blues-rock album in the city where many of his heroes did in the 60s, so JoBo beetled into Abbey Road to record the album with a little help from his friends.

Elsewhere in this issue, Jimmy Page takes us through the years from his ‘Excalibur’ guitar moment, through his incredible body of work, right up to what he’s got planned for the future. We also look back at Black Sabbath’s Paranoid – an album celebrating its half-century – and learn the Gospel According To Skin, and much more besides.

