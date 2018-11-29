Get 10% off of Sir Henry At Rawlinson End at the Bloomsbury Theatre

Michael Livesley's 40th Anniversary celebration of Vivian Stanshall's legendary Sir Henry At Rawlinson End takes place at London's Bloomsbury Theatre next Friday, December 7. And we're offering Prog readers a 10% discount on tickets.

"When I realised that 1978 marked the 40th anniversary of Sir Henry I just had to 'get the band back together' to mark the anniversary," actor and musician Livesley tells Prog. "There was only ever one logical place to do one final performance, the Bloomsbury in London, where Viv first performed Sir Henry in 1978. It's been such fun to bring together as many members of Viv's band from his shows at the Bloomsbury, and I can't wait to join them in playing those songs again on the same stage with, of course, my own band Brainwashing House.

"One of the things that has also been lots of fun has been putting together the 40th Anniversary Celebration Souvenir that will be on sale at the shows. With an introduction by the legendary Melody Maker journalist and Viv champion Chris Welch, plus contributions from Viv's son Rupert and founder Bonzo Dog Rodney Slater, it goes on to document the Peel Sessions, the original LP, the movie with Trevor Howard, Rawlinson Dogends and our stage show in incredible depth. It is a factfest which Reg Smeeton himself would be proud of. After almost ten years of performing Vivian's great work it is a wonderful feeling for it all to culminate where it all began at the Bloomsbury Theatre."

To gain your 10% discount, just enter the code HENRY10 in the usual coupon code box when you buy a ticket on the Bloomsbury site.