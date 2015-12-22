Jablonski Band issue documentary

Gerry Jablonski And The Electric Band have released a short film documenting the first years of their existence.

It charts their formation at a jam night in Aberdeen and follows the release of their first three albums, followed by the death of drummer Dave Innes from cancer last year.

Jablonski recently told The Blues: “There was a small period where we wondered if we could carry on without Dave. But Dave was adamant that we carry on – and he suggested Lewis Fraser to us. I had to make some changes. Dave passing away totally changed the whole deal.”

The band launched fourth album Trouble With The Blues earlier this year.