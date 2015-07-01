Gerry Jablonski And The Electric Band: Trouble With The Blues

This original, uncompromising and singular take on contemporary blues represents a significant step up from the band’s previous, highly acclaimed Twist Of Fate CD.

From the explosive opening title track, the blues-rockers mean business with their infectious rhythms and trademark duelling between Jablonski’s piercing guitar and Peter Narojczyk’s dynamic, wailing harmonica./o:p

The jaunty Rich And Poor, along with the show-stopping Lady And I generate a real feelgood factor, before it’s back to stompin’ blues with the quirky Fork Fed Dog. The band’s gritty, tough approach to life is evident on Big Bad World, with Lewis Fraser’s spectacular drumming complemented perfectly by Grigor Leslie’s sinewy, driving bass.

Jablonski puts his heart and soul into the lyrics of I Confess and the beautifully crafted reworking of his classic, Anybody. This is blues at its best, dripping with anguished emotion yet also joyful and entertaining.