Jablonski Band in tribute to late drummer

Gerry Jablonski And The Electric Band have dedicated their latest video to the memory of drummer Dave Innes, who died last year of stomach cancer.

Anybody is taken from the band’s latest album, Trouble With The Blues.

Innes was one of the founding members of the powerhouse quartet, which also features Grigor Leslie on bass and Polish harp player Peter Narojczyk, with new drummer Lewis Fraser. The band pledged to Innes that they would continue after his death.

Jablonski tells The Blues: “The album was recorded nearly 100% live as we wanted to catch the band’s show energy. Judging by the reviews, we’ve achieved it.”