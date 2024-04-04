German power metal force Powerwolf announce new album Wake Up The Wicked

German power metal cult Powerwolf have announced their next studio album, Wake Up The Wicked.

The followup to 2021 album Call Of The Wild and 2023 studio/compilation release Interludium will be released on July 26 via Napalm Records.

Select physical versions of the album will come with the additional release Manhattan Metal Mass – Live In New York City: a live recording of the band’s first-ever US show at the Palladium Times Square in New York on February 23, 2023.

A two-CD release of Wake Up The Wicked and Manhattan Metal Mass – Live In New York City also comes with a bust of a werewolf in a crown.

Powerwolf will follow the release of Wake Up The Wicked with extensive tours of Europe and North America.

The band will start in the US at Los Angeles’ The Hollywood Palladium on August 29 and finish the leg at Place Bell in Laval, Canada, on September 15. Support will come from special guest Unleash The Archers.

Powerwolf will then hit Europe, starting on October 4, for a run of shows where support will come from power metal act Hammerfall and ‘dwarf metal’ favourites Wind Rose.

The full list of dates that Powerwolf are playing in 2024 is available below, and tickets are now available via their website.

The full track listing and artwork of Wake Up The Wicked is also below. Preorders are now available.

Metal Hammer gave Wake Up The Wicked’s predecessor, Call Of The Wild, a glowing four-star review.

Journalist Holly Wright wrote of the album: “[W]hile Call Of The Wild is hardly a reinvention, it writes another chapter in their unerring yearning for the top tiers.”

No news yet on when the first single from Wake Up The Wicked will be released.

(Image credit: Napalm)

Powerwolf – Wake Up The Wicked track listing:

1. Bless ’Em With The Blade

2. Sinners Of The Seven Seas

3. Kyrie Klitorem

4. Heretic Hunters

5. 1589

6. Viva Vulgata

7. Wake Up The Wicked

8. Joan Of Arc

9. Thunderpriest

10. We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints

11. Vargamor

Aug 29: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA

Aug 31: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 03: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL

Sep 04: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 07: Tampa Jannus Landing, FL

Sep 08: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Sep 09: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Sep 12: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 13: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Sep 14: New York City Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Sep 15: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Oct 04: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Oct 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Oct 06: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 09: Nantes Zenith, France

Oct 10: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 11: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Oct 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Oct 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 16: Zürich The Hall, Switzerland

Oct 17: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 18: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber Arena, Germany

Oct 19: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Oct 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Oct 22: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Oct 23: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 26: Prague Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Czechia