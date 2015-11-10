Gerard Way working on ‘special’ release

Gerard Way says he’s lining up a special release featuring two new tracks.

And the former My Chemical Romance frontman, who issued his debut solo album Hesitant Alien last year, says more music could feature on his next project.

He said on Twitter: “This week I get to finish Don’t Try and Pinkish for a special release we are working on. Will be a nice way to close the HA chapter.

“You guys wanted those songs so I’m making it happen. If I really get carried away with finishing songs this week, I may go for more than the two.”

He performed both tracks live earlier this year in Ukraine but this will be the first time they’ve been recorded in the studio.