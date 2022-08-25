Gerard Way wore a cheerleader outfit onstage in Nashville and My Chemical Romance fans are absolutely loving it

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way surprised and delighted fans at a recent show by performing his band's set in a cheerleader's outfit.

The concert, held in Nashville, Tennessee on August 23, saw the vocalist sport a green and white dress with the letter 'W' emblazoned on the front, presumably standing for his surname Way.

On their ongoing North American tour, which kicked off on August 20, Way and co. have been adding in further surprises with the addition of live rarities and deep cuts, such as Bury Me In Black, which was performed for the first time in 19 years at the tour's opening show. The emo kingpins then went on to play This Is The Best Day Ever for the first time since 2005.

My Chemical Romance commenced their reunion run this year with a performance at the Eden Project in Cornwall, before heading off across the rest of the UK and continuing on to Europe.

The band will be hitting New Zealand and Australia in 2023 following the end of their US tour this October.

Check out fan reactions and live footage of Gerard Way's stage attire below:

me at age 15: god I wish I were gerard wayme at age 30: god I wish I were gerard way https://t.co/Zzx2wbKDsaAugust 24, 2022 See more

gerard way you will ALWAYS be famous pic.twitter.com/ujHgX37SXCAugust 24, 2022 See more

Gerard Way performing My Chemical Romance’s new song in a dress at #MCRNASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/4D9kNesP1oAugust 24, 2022 See more

anyways i love gerard way so fucking much i wish them all the happiness in the world bc they fucking deserve it so much pic.twitter.com/a3AGSQWkRtAugust 24, 2022 See more

GERARD WAY TWIRLING IN A DRESS TO BLESS YOU TL #MCRNASHVILLE #MYCHEMICALROMANCE #MCR #MCRTOUR2022 #MCR2022 pic.twitter.com/SUSFZrLuYBAugust 24, 2022 See more

gerard way in a dress singing "for every one of us theres an army of them but youll never fight alone because the world is ugly but youre beautiful to me" is something that can be so personalAugust 24, 2022 See more