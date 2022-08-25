Gerard Way wore a cheerleader outfit onstage in Nashville and My Chemical Romance fans are absolutely loving it

Watch Gerard Way rock out in a cheerleader outfit at My Chemical Romance's August 23 show in Nashville, Tennessee

Gerard Way in a cheerleader outfit
(Image credit: Sky YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SkylarTF)

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way surprised and delighted fans at a recent show by performing his band's set in a cheerleader's outfit.

The concert, held in Nashville, Tennessee on August 23, saw the vocalist sport a green and white dress with the letter 'W' emblazoned on the front, presumably standing for his surname Way.

On their ongoing North American tour, which kicked off on August 20, Way and co. have been adding in further surprises with the addition of live rarities and deep cuts, such as Bury Me In Black, which was performed for the first time in 19 years at the tour's opening show. The emo kingpins then went on to play This Is The Best Day Ever for the first time since 2005.

My Chemical Romance commenced their reunion run this year with a performance at the Eden Project in Cornwall, before heading off across the rest of the UK and continuing on to Europe.

The band will be hitting New Zealand and Australia in 2023 following the end of their US tour this October.

Check out fan reactions and live footage of Gerard Way's stage attire below:

