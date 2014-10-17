Gerard Way takes No Shows to live TV

Gerard Way has performed his single No Shows on US TV.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman appeared on the Conan O’Brien show to perform No Shows, which is taken from his debut album Hesitant Alien.

Way released the album last month and said it was inspired by Britpop and one of his favourite bands, Pixies.

He is not the only former MCR man to go solo. Guitarist Frank Iero has also put out an album of his own work.

Way will play a number of UK dates this year and early in 2015.

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 09: Cardiff Y Plas

Nov 10: London Koko

Jan 20: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jan 21: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Jan 23: London O2 Brixton Academy