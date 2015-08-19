Gentlemans Pistols issue Searcher stream

Gentlemans Pistols have released a lyric video for their track The Searcher.

It’s the first song taken from Carcass man Bill Steer and co’s album Hustler’s Row which is set for release on October 16 via Nuclear Blast.

The band said of the follow-up to 2011’s At Her Majesty’s Pleasure: “We tried to make a record that we would want to listen to. One that was heavy but melodic, intense but catchy, thoughtful but unruly. A record for reprobates and romantics, for gentlemen and hustlers.”

The album is available to pre-order, including a limited run on white vinyl. Carcass will share a bill with Obituary, Voivod and Herod on the UK leg of the Deathcrusher Tour in October.

Hustler’s Row tracklist

01. The Searcher 02. Devil’s Advocate On Call 03. Time Wasters 04. Private Rendezvous 05. Stress And Confusion 06. Personal Fantasy Wonderland 07. Lady Teaser 08. Dazzle Drizzler 09. Coz Of You 10. Hustler’s Row