Gentle Giant announce new Steven Wilson remix of The Missing Piece

A new Steven Wilson remix of Gentle Giant's 1977 album The Missing Piece is to be released on CD, Blu-ray and coloured vinyl through Chrysalis records on February 23.

The Missing Piece was the band's ninth studio release, following on from 1976's Interview. While that had been a concept album, The Missing Piece really pushed the boundaries for the band, with one side featuring a wide range of musical styles, from pop to punk, and the second side the band's more traditional prog rock sound.

The album was recorded at Relight Studios in Hilvaranbeek in The Netherlands by the Derek Shulman, Ray Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and John 'Pugwash' Weathers line-up. The Missing Piece is often cited by fans as the start of the band's shift towards simpler, less complex music which was even more apparent on their final two albums, 1978's Giant For A Day and 1980's final studio album Civilian.

The Missing Piece will be available as a CD digipack, a Blu-ray and CD featuring the 2024 Steven Wilson Remix, Dolby Atmos Mix, 5.1 Surround Sound Mix, Instrumental Mix, Original Stereo Mix, "Winning" (Outtake) Bonus Track. Plus custom visuals for each track, as 180g vinyl and as a limited edition transparent green 180g vinyl.

