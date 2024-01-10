Gentle Giant announce new Steven Wilson remix of The Missing Piece

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

The new Steven Wilson remix of Gentle Giant's 1977 album The Missing Piece will be released in February

(Image credit: Richard E. Aaron / Getty Images)

A new Steven Wilson remix of Gentle Giant's 1977 album The Missing Piece is to be released on CD, Blu-ray and coloured vinyl through Chrysalis records on February 23.

The Missing Piece was the band's ninth studio release, following on from 1976's Interview. While that had been a concept album, The Missing Piece really pushed the boundaries for the band, with one side featuring a wide range of musical styles, from  pop to punk, and the second side the band's more traditional prog rock sound.

The album was recorded at Relight Studios in Hilvaranbeek in The Netherlands by the Derek Shulman, Ray Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and John 'Pugwash' Weathers line-up. The Missing Piece is often cited by fans as the start of the band's shift towards simpler, less complex music which  was even more apparent on their final two albums, 1978's Giant For A Day and 1980's final studio album Civilian.

The Missing Piece will be available as a CD digipack, a Blu-ray and CD featuring the 2024 Steven Wilson Remix, Dolby Atmos Mix, 5.1 Surround Sound Mix, Instrumental Mix, Original Stereo Mix, "Winning" (Outtake) Bonus Track. Plus custom visuals for each track, as 180g vinyl and as a limited edition transparent green 180g vinyl.

(Image credit: Chrysalis Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.