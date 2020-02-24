Genesis' early years detailed in a new book

Genesis' early years are the focus of a new book due to be published this year via Kingmaker. Genesis 1967 to 1975: The Peter Gabriel Years has been written by Mario Giammetti and includes exclusive interviews with bandmembers and key associates as well as previously unseen photos.

Kingmaker Publishing was launched last year by Prog journalist Nick Shilton and Big Big Train founder Greg Spawton. Says Spawton: “I've been a huge Genesis fan since my youth and have read every book in existence about the band. However, Mario’s book contains a wealth of details about the Peter Gabriel-era of Genesis that were previously unknown to me. I felt these insights needed sharing with the Genesis fan base and therefore was very keen for Mario’s book to be Kingmaker’s debut publication.”

Italian music critic Giammetti has written 14 books on the progressive rock band and founded the Genesis magazine Dusk in 1991. This is his first English-language book.